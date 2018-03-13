‘Sabre dance’: Armenia to present film about Aram Khachaturian at ‘Eurimages’

Within March 13-17, Yerevan will host the biggest European film financing fund, “Eurimages” 150th meeting of the Management Board, which will also consider the application of Armenia. At a press conference, the Armenian Deputy Minister of Culture Arthur Poghosyan said that a large delegation will arrive in Armenia: “We will also negotiate with the management of the fund, to specify the means of cooperation for mutual interests”.

As for the film to be presented, it is a joint production as required by the “Eurimages” rules.

Susanna Harutyunyan, a representative of Armenia at the fund, said that the fund will examine the Armenian-Russian production film “Sabre dance” about famous composer Aram Khachaturian. “It is important that the names of Khachaturian and Armenian culture are mentioned in “Eurimages”. The film director and screenwriter is Yusuf Razikov, whose stepfather is an Armenian. He is close to Armenian culture and has grown up in that environment”.

Let us add that “Eurimages” has already financed two projects of joint production from Armenia: “Spitak”, and “Factory”. According to Susanna Harutyunyan, though no work of an Armenian director has been presented yet, but preparatory work is underway, several film projects are being finalized

Luiza SUKIASYAN