Levon Aronian fails Candidates Tournament 3rd round

In the third round of the Candidates Chess Tournament, held in Berlin, Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian in the game with Russian Vladimir Kramnik, where our chess player was playing with white figures, had to stop the clock on the 27th move.

The other games, Fabiano Caruana-Shahriyar Mamedyarov, Sergey Karyakin-Alexander Grischuk, Wesley So-Ding Liren, ended in draws.

Sergey Karyakin-Levon Aronian, Vladimir Kramnik-Fabiano Caruana, Alexander Grischuk-Ding Liren, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov-Wesley So will play against each other in the fourth round.

Ashot HAKOBYAN