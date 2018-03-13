‘If military actions restart in Artsakh, Azerbaijan will use Nakhijevan by Turkey’s direct support’: Aram Sargsyan

“It is evident that if military actions restart in Artsakh, Azerbaijan will use Nakhijevan territory by Turkey’s direct support to attack Armenia, particularly taking into account that the distance between the self-governing region and Yerevan amounts to 80 km. It is an entirely available distance for a jet system of volley fire,” explained Aram Sargsyan.

Former Minister of Defence, Vagharshak Harutyunyan shares the mentioned opinion, that the territory of the self-governing region indeed might become a platform for Turkey to “jump” into Transcaucasia and Central Asia.

Aram Sargsyan believes the agreement signed between Armenia and Russia should be taken into consideration, whereby the 102nd Russian military base deployed in Armenia is obliged to provide also the security of the borders of the Republic of Armenia, and inasmuch as Nakhijevan has a common border with Syunik and Vayots Dzor, it will consequently be viewed as a direct aggression against Russia if Azerbaijan decides to attack from Nakhijevan.

“In case of Azerbaijan’s possible attack from Nakhijevan, Armenia should officially apply to Russia and the CSTO, calling on to take measures towards eliminating the existing threat from Nakhijevan… We should not stay still, we should speak up about this issue in all international organizations and take preventive measures, otherwise, it will be late.”

Arpine SIMONYAN