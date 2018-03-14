Azerbaijani teacher fired for calling on for peace: ‘Azatutyun’

Azerbaijani young teacher announces he is fired because of calling on for peace and friendship between Azeri and Armenian pupils. As reported by “Turan” agency, Rovshan Azizov has taught English at Nizamu district school, Baku, since 2004 and has stood out with his non-traditional methods of teaching by oftentimes turning the lesson into performances in order to increase the interest of the pupils.

The teacher’s preachment of the friendly relations between the nations has gone beyond the school limits. He has shot video clips about refusing the hostility with the pupils’ participation and spread them on the internet. He says the parents of the children have been informed about it and never refused him: “I, as a teacher, want Armenian and Azerbaijani children to live in safety and peace. No one can induce hatred among the children. The parents should bring up their children with the spirit of friendship and love,” says Azizov.

The initiative of the peace-loving English teacher, however, has received the rough response of his compatriots.

“Karabakh Liberation Organization” broke into the school and started offending me, naming a “traitor”, “Armenian agent”, demanding to dismiss me,” tells Azizov, adding that 4 days past the incident of December 20, he has been dismissed from the school for the reason of “always being late from work”.

Source: “Azatutyun” radio station