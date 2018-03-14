Turkish app continues to attack Armenian phones: ‘A1+’

Despite warnings, the users continue downloading and using “Get Contact” application of Turkish production. Hereby they put not only there but also the personal information of the owners, whose contact is registered in their list. “This app is a huge threat, inasmuch as any given person, downloading it in their Android or ios system, gives all the information of his/her and his/her contact list to the base of “Get Contact” by default. That is if I do not exist in the base of that website, but my friends or relatives download that app, my contact is saved by default as well. If they get the phone number, they can easily break the IP code and eavesdrop, take the phone apps, images, etc,” says security expert, Vahan Azibekyan.

On December 10, 2017, the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia has warned about the negative consequences of this app, but even after the warnings, the number of downloads has not decreased. Some of the people have started to download the app just for the interest, some for pleasure. “Girls, for example, write the number and say: “Oh, see, someone has registered me as “Pumpkin”, let me see who it is. The boys want to know who has registered who by what nickname. They are not conscious of the seriousness of this app,” says Vahan Azizbekyan. The app is easy to upload, it is possible also to remove the phone number, for which one should enter the respective website, but preventing the information outflow is not possible any longer.