Kosachev’s response to why Russia sells weapons to Azerbaijan

Konstantin Kosachev, President of the International Affairs Committee of the Federal Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs of the Federal Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Konstantin Kosachev and Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan held a joint press conference.

Aravot.am asked Kosachev, whether how he would explain the fact that on the one hand they say that Armenia is a special strategic partner for Russia, but on the other hand we see the Russian policy, for example, we see the policy towards our drivers regarding the driving license, they are deporting Armenian citizens from Russia, and in addition Russia continues to arm our opponent.

Kosachev replied that he does not accept such questions, except for the part of the question that Armenia is really Russia’s strategic partner. He said how the Russian leadership treats Armenia, Armenian-Russian relations. As for separate unresolved issues, they are trying to find appropriate solutions for those.

Armen Ashotyan, in turn, added that actually, Armenia does not have the capacity, potential, past, and future of military-political, economic and cultural relations with any other country or international organization as it has with Russia: “Even in the happiest families, it is important that all members of the family can appreciate each other and be able to work on that happiness. Moreover, a direct Russian political dialogue is also important in the politics of partnership and strategic alliance. And this parliamentary format is aimed at ensuring that any closed issue that concerns our Russian or Armenian colleagues has not been left undiscussed. I assure you that the sharpest assessments in your question were part of those heated discourses that we had with our Russian colleagues, because if we speak frankly, such questions may also be addressed from the Russian side, but with other stresses”.

Ashotyan said that they have a high level of trust with the Russian side that they can not only talk but also listen to each other.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN