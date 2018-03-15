Azerbaijani, Turkish, Iranian, Georgian FMs hail new format of quadrilateral cooperation – APA

The newly format of quadrilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran and Georgia is of great importance, said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov. Reports Azerbaijani APA news agency.

He made the remarks at the first quadrilateral meeting with his Turkish, Iranian and Georgian counterparts in Baku on Thursday.

“The meeting will end with the adoption of a declaration which will cover the areas of cooperation. If we were talking about different transport corridors, we are now talking about a single transportation route – south-west, which connects our countries. The new format provides an opportunity for cooperation in various fields,” Mammadyarov said.

Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze, in turn, said that the quadrilateral meeting is a historic event.

“This is a new format. We enjoy very good bilateral and trilateral relations. The new format will allow us to strengthen our cooperation,” he added.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that this format will allow implementing important infrastructure projects – in particular in transport and energy.

“This format will enable us to increase our trade turnover and invest in our countries. At the next meeting, we will focus on specific projects and discuss them,” Turkey’s top diplomat said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the new format of cooperation a very important initiative.

“This initiative meets our interests,” he added.