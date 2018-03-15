‘Armenia enters a new process: reforms are going well’: Ambassador Switalski

“Armenia is in a phase of system changes today. We suggest our support and will try to cooperate also within the frameworks of public administration field. With that aim we envisage a support of approximately 20 million Euro,” announced the Head of the EU Delegation in the Republic of Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski, during the 14th session of “Public Administration Reforms” panel of the 1st thematic platform entitled “Democracy, Good Governance and Stability”, organized in Yerevan, today.

“I am sure that we can exchange with experience on this very platform. The challenges are the same for all states of the Eastern Partnership. They are in the same condition. It is difficult to carry out transformations in the post-Soviet era, inasmuch as the technologies develop, the problems are changed or increase in number,” mentioned the Ambassador.

Implying the fact that Armenia shifts into the parliamentary system of governance, Ambassador Switalski highlighted: “The Republic of Armenia enters a new process – changes take place in power and governance systems. The reforms are going well. You know what is important and a priority, consequently, we can only welcome them.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN