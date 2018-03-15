Turkey’s PM in Azerbaijan: ‘Pressure should be put in Karabakh settlement process’

The Prime Minister of Turkey, Binali Yildirim has given an interview to Azerbaijani state TV channel (AZTV) during his visit to Azerbaijan. The Turkish PM has referred to Khojalu incidents, Karabakh conflict and condemned Armenia. He has referred to Khojalu particularly, saying: “The UN, OSCE and all international institutions have recognized the great massacres carried out by Armenians. In any situation, we will stand beside Azerbaijan. All rights of Azerbaijan to sovereignty should be provided.”

Touching upon Karabakh conflict, the leader of the Turkish government has said: “A pressure must be put in the settlement process. Eventually, that mistake must be corrected. Azerbaijani territory is occupied. This issue will not be solved unless people return their homes. A threat for Azerbaijan is a threat for Turkey as well.”

Source: Trthaber