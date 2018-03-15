No Artsakh representation in Moscow: Zakharova

The Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova has denied the information spread by media earlier, constituting that there is a Republic of Artsakh representation in Moscow. “There is no representation of the Republic of Artsakh in Moscow. In the mentioned messages Mr. Andryan is actually the advisor of the Embassy of Armenia in Russia. Anyway, he is accredited in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia the way mentioned above,” explained Zakharova.

As regards the President of Artsakh, Bako Sahakyan’s visit to Washington and how possible suchlike visit to also Russia is, Zakharova said that that question should be given to the US, inasmuch as they do not deal with any person’s moving from one region to another. “As regards the Russian Federation, I have no information on such meetings. I can only ask about it. I can tell that we are loyal to all our responsibilities in the frameworks of Nagorno Karabakh resolution and we actively try to contribute to the indeed multi-format settlement of that very hard issue,” she said.

Asked if Russia discusses the issue of Artsakh conflict settlement with Turkey, Zakharova replied: “The topic of the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict is discussed with a row of our colleagues, I imply both the Co-Chairs and the states of the region, it is natural, it is a part of the diplomatic work.”