David Shahnazaryan: ‘Azerbaijan receives 20 times more weapons than Armenia within last 7 years’

Caucasus Institute held an international conference on “Prospects for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh: Local and International Perspectives ” topic. Director of the Caucasus Institute Alexander Iskandaryan said that the April war was a lesson, Azerbaijan had been preparing for that war for 22 years, had big and serious plans, but failed.

Leading analyst of Regional Studies Center , former head of the National Security Service, David Shahnazaryan told international experts: “According to the report of the Stockholm Peace Institute, Azerbaijan has received 20 times more weapons than Armenia in the last 7 years, but in my opinion, one of the main lessons of the April war was that this imbalance was not enough so that Azerbaijan would be able to take bigger territories or get a great advantage. Of course, it is important, but even this imbalance can be a form of balance”.

Shahnazaryan said that Azerbaijan obtained 5.5 times more weapons since the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 90s than Armenia. It was the legacy of the Soviet Union.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN