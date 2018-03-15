Portrait made by Artsakh girl approved by world-renowned Stephen Hawking

14-year-old Ani Gevorgyan from Artsakh, presented to renowned physicist Stephen Hawking his portrait made of crinoid fossil stones found in the Astghashen community in the Artsakh’s Askeran region, Artsakhpress reports.

The girl told Artsakhpress she got interested in the scientist, when she learned that he, with his limited physical abilities, had become a world-renowned scientist.

“I was excited and when in 2015 I was told that renowned astrophysicist Garik Israyelyan who knew Hawking personally was in Artsakh I asked him to present the great scientist with his portrait made by me. Later I was informed my gift reached the addressee and that he liked it a lot,” Ani Gevorgyan said, as quoted by the agency.

To note, world-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has died on March 14, 2018 at the age of 76.