In which case the monument will be built

“Yerkir Tsirani” wants to build a monument commemorating the victims of “March 1”. Overall, it is not a bad idea, but first of all, the concept, so to say, the ideology of that monument should be decided. In the substantiation of the necessity of building the monument “Yerkir Tsirani” reminds that the elections are falsified in Armenia and referring to the Minister of Defence, Vazgen Sargsyan’s words having said back then, implying “even if you receive 100%, they will not give you the power.” That substantiation has induced the anger of one of the Republicans, who thinks if Zaruhi Postanjyan says such a thing, she wants to clear the stigma of “March 1” from Robert Kocharyan’s name.

One does not infer from the other, but here the fact that a wrong concept is put on the basis of building the monument – a concept based on accusing and offending each other, is in the limelight. If the very first sentence evokes a sharp debate with the elements of the “conspiracy theory”, then that concept is useless.

Nikol Pashinyan accuses Kocharyan, and the 2nd President (through Victor Soghomonyan) blames Nikol Pashinyan in response, naming him “provocator of disorder”. Nothing will succeed with suchlike moods. And in what case that monument will be built if we perceive it not as a piece of stone but a statue turning the disgraceful page of our newest history and opening a door to the future. I understand that a lot of people will dislike my response, but I think it will take place when the parties accept the extent of their responsibility and stop accusing each other.

I do not imply a criminal process, of course (the ones who have made a crime should be punished anyway), I imply a political decision which should be adopted by all former and current opposition forces. Their sharp debate and the fight without compromise should continue, but they should not turn “March 1” and human losses as a platform for dividing the society and eliminating each other morally. Our political elite encourages destructive instincts by injecting the poison of stupid intolerance into our society.

…Lately I met another complaining citizen in the street. From his abrupt exclamations I understood that he complains mainly…from Levon Ter-Petrosyan. When I asked to make his complaint from the president having left his office 20 years ago more concrete, it appeared that the First President is primarily guilty for having a Jew wife, and the Jews, according to my interlocutor, are interested in destroying Armenia. Not any monument will be built with this kind of tragic level of thinking.

ARAM ABRAHAMYAN