Bako Sahakyan met American scientists and experts

On 15 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited in Washington the Center for the National Interest, met with a group of American scientists and experts, made there a speech.

President Sahakyan touched upon issues related to the state-building process in Artsakh, domestic and foreign policy, the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict settlement.

The President considered such meetings and discussions important and useful, pointing out that they enabled to gain first-hand information, neutralize stereotypes and prejudices.

“I would like to highlight that we were interested in establishing sustainable ties with leading research centers, deepen and expand them at a consistent basis, considering this among pivotal directions for better comprehension and understanding of global trends as well as developing analytical thought in our country”, underlined President Sahakyan in his speech.

At the end of the meeting Bako Sahakyan responded to the question raised by the attendees.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT