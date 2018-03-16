Bako Sahakyan met with heads of American Armenian community

On 15 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met in the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Washington with heads of American Armenian community structures to discuss issues related to the Artsakh state-building process, socioeconomic development of the republic, the Motherland-Diaspora ties and implementation of diverse programs in our country.

President Sahakyan extended gratitude to the attendees, underlining that the involvement of the American Armenian community in the life of Artsakh was very much palpable, with numerous programs being carried out due to their immediate participation.

Bako Sahakyan also recognized the important role of the U.S. Armenian organisations in international recognition of Artsakh and making our country recognizable worldwide.

President awarded chairman of the Armenian General Benevolent Union Perch Sedrakyan with “Mesrop Mashtots” order for services rendered to the Artsakh Republic .

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT