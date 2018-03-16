After murders of Kuciak and Caruana Galizia, investigative journalists band together for justice

Robert Mahoney/CPJ Deputy Executive Director

The assassinations of Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta in October and of Ján Kuciak in Slovakia last month have elicited an outpouring of support from journalists determined to honor the memory of their colleagues by fighting back with the weapon they wield best: journalism.

Some journalists will keep the investigations into the crimes under scrutiny and call out failings. Others have vowed to complete the stories that both journalists were working on at the time of the killing. This probing of organized crime and political corruption could come at some risk to individual reporters, but here journalists have another weapon: solidarity.

Increasingly, reporters are working in packs rather than as lone wolves. The complexity of international crime and the sheer volume of electronic documents and files dumped by whistleblowers such as the Panama Papers and Paradise Papers have driven newsrooms and individual freelancers to set aside competition in favor of collaboration.

Continue reading this blog here.