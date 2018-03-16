Sharmazanov on ‘Yelq’ disagreements: ‘This is their inner issue’

Asked where Eduard Sharmazanov, as a government representative, would like to see oppositional “Yelq” bloc in the legislative or in the street, taking into consideration Nikol Pashinyan’s intention of organizing rallies regardless of the fact that the majority of “Yelq” bloc is against it, Eduard Sharmazanov answered:

“Yelq” is a separate political unit and it will decide what to do by itself. Whatever I say today, the supporters of the non-Republican party will put it as if Sharmazanov is happy for the inner disagreement in “Yelq”, a part of them says let us go to the Freedom Square with the leadership of Nikol Pashinyan, and Gorgisyan announced they are against of extreme steps. This is their inner issue. And the political processes should take place within the Parliament globally taken. And the elections of April 2 showed that there is no need of post-election evolvement and rallies in Armenia.”

Ashot HAKOBYAN