Armenian Republicans’ spokesman says no internationally adopted documents accusing Armenia of Khojalu massacres exist: a response to Turkish PM’s announcement in Baku

Yesterday, after Supreme Body’s session of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, the spokesman of the party, Eduard Sharmazanov was asked to comment on the announcement made by the PM of Turkey in Azerbaijan, Binali Yildirim, as if the UN the OSCE and all international institutions have accepted that the massacres in Khojalu were carried out by Armenians, that there is an occupation of the Azerbaijani territory and an issue of returning Azerbaijani territories is in place.

He said, “I am familiar that the PM of Turkey has talked about the Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood in Baku and made announcements which it will be not enough to call a nonsense… There is no internationally adopted document, be it the UN, the PACE or the OSCE, condemning Armenia of any massacre. It is a lie and nonsense. This is another Turkish-Azerbaijani fraud of Goebbels style. It has been spoken about Khojalu for many times. Their former President, Mutalibov has talked about it. It is the consequence of Azerbaijan’s inner political fight when the former opposition of Azerbaijan hit on Mr. Mutalibov’s Achilles tendon. Injured Mutalibov gave an interview to the respective newspaper on 1992. It is on the internet and it is not a secret. The attempts of the Turkish political leadership saying they will stand beside Azerbaijan in any situation, reconfirm the idea that Turkey has nothing to do in Karabakh issue resolution negotiations, inasmuch as it supports Azerbaijan’s criminal policy. On returning lands. We do not anything to return. They have territories to return. Turkey has a number of territories to return to us as well, 38% of the Republic of Cyprus included, which is an EU Member State today. As regards Artsakh issue, Aliyev has announced that the international community should put sanctions on the Republic of Armenia. The international community should, of course, put sanctions but exclusively on Azerbaijan, because of the criminal policy of which hundreds of unarmed Armenian residents were massacred in Sumgayit in 1988, and a similar massacre was organized in Baku 2 years later. If the civilized world put sanctions then, perhaps such thing would not have happened,” explained Eduard Sharmazanov.

Ashot HAKOBYAN