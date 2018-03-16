‘Situation requires political solutions’: Zaruhi Postanjyan

Oppositional “Yerkir Tsirani” party leader, Zaruhi Postanjyan reminded the guests of the event dedicated to the 1st anniversary of the party’s functioning, that they had not chosen March 15 as the day of the party’s foundation by accident.

“This day is symbolic. Today Soghomon Tehlirian accomplished an action, and he was not doing it purposelessly, he was doing it in the name of us all, he was supported by all libertarian sectors of our nation having a fair demand. We have put the demand for justice and freedom before us as well, which presupposes a fight, a fight not only against the external but the internal enemy alike. Our internal enemy is today’s dictatorship, if we do not overthrow this dictatorship, we cannot reach the justice we want,” explained Mrs. Postanjyan.

She said that we have been missing out the opportunity of recognizing our rights for years on, and that lost out time has become a mischief for us: “The situation requires political solutions, the political solutions encompass dismantling this dictatorship regime. This is possible, and we overthrew a much stronger dictatorship, which was called the Soviet Union because we gathered around that idea 30 years ago.”

According to her, if each of us revolts in his/her place, the dictatorship will not be able to resist: “This is our main political message.”

