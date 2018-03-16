Eduard Sharmazanov: ‘March 11 elections show Republican Party holds our people’s trust’

After Republican Party Executive Body session Eduard Sharmazanov held a press conference.

Summing up the Council elections, Mr. Sharmazanov said:

“Council elections were held in 16 communities. 55 out of the 106 candidates were elected from the Republican Party: 51.9 percent are Republicans, one candidate was elected from “Prosperous Armenia”, one from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and the remaining 49 are non-partisan. That is, we state that the Republican Party continues to be trusted. Community leaders’ elections were held in 14 communities, Republicans have won in 10, which constitute the 71.4 percent, “Prosperous Armenia” in two, non-partisans in two, that is 14.3 percent for each. Both the Council and the community leader elections show that the Republican Party candidates hold the trust of our people on March 11 elections.

I must say something that I have said before: I regret that the competition was not that big and many parties that talk about inter-party democracy, inter-party competition, democracy development in Armenia, did not participate. And there will be no democracy without participation. First of all, they need to participate in democracy so that we can talk about our serious role. I must say again, I regret that some political forces did not participate or maybe they did not have candidates in these elections”.

Ashot HAKOBYAN