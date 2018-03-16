South-West transport corridor format pursues an anti-Armenian objective for Baku and Ankara: Zhamanak

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Mammadyarov has announced that on March 15, during the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Iran, Turkey, Georgia, and Azerbaijan in Baku the issue of South-West transport corridor was discussed. The meeting of the minister of the 4 countries is another regional format the perspective of which, of course, is not clear yet, which, nevertheless, is quite noteworthy and worth to discuss.

It is evident that for Baku and also Ankara this format pursues an anti-Armenian objective, aiming at prompting to its isolation, among others. From this perspective, the tandem succeeds at something and fails something as well. In the current situation, it will not be reasonable to think that Iran and Georgia will support its aim of isolating Armenia. In the current situation, Baku perhaps will have only a psychological effect, and only on some circles of the Armenian public. Assuredly, there is no reason for enthusiasm and happiness, when the regional countries discuss South-West transportation route, and Armenia is not participating. And from one side, nevertheless, this is a reality the key of which is not in Armenia’s hands and they put unacceptable, dangerous and dishonorable conditions before Armenia for joining.

From the other side, largely taken, the issue is not what our neighbors agree upon around us. Armenia has 2 important issues – to dynamically develop its relations with Georgia and Iran and to effectively use its resources of economic development, the opportunities given by Georgia and Iran encompassed.

Musa Mikayelyan