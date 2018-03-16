Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:41 | March 16 2018
Zurich protocols more profitable for Armenia: Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister

The Zurich protocols signed between Turkey and Armenia were more profitable for Armenia than Turkey. Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz said in an interview.

The Minister noted that though the protocols did not enter into force, this step of the Armenian side was unacceptable before the elections.

“That is their business. Anyway, within all these years they have not shown a desire to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In this way they once again show their position. First of all, we want them to withdraw troops from Azerbaijani territories. It would be a solution to the conflict. They did not wish that”, said Yildiz .

