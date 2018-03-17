EU to support technology-oriented entrepreneurs in Armenia

Companies and teams with a technology background in the fields of engineering, clean technology or biotechnology are invited to apply for the Innovation Matching Grants competition organised by the EU-supported “Support to SME Development in Armenia” (SMEDA) project.

To be eligible, potential applicants must be able to co-finance 50% (up to €35,000) of the funding of the proposed project or activity in Yerevan and 15% in other regions.

The deadline for applications is 3 April 2018. More information on eligibility criteria and how to apply can be found here.

This is the second cycle of the grant competition in the country. The first cycle of EU Innovation Matching Grants started in January 2018, with nine Armenian companies having received funding.