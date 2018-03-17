Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:20 | March 17 2018
17:20 | March 17 2018

The Concept of the Individual Building Renovation Roadmap

The Concept of the Individual Building Renovation Roadmap

Roughly 97% of the European Union (EU)’s building stock, amounting to over 30 billion m2, is not considered energy efficient, and 75 to 85% of it will still be in use in 2050. Defining a pathway towards a ‘highly efficient and decarbonised building stock by 2050’ is a fundamental pillar of the revised Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD), requiring the transformation of the majority of buildings from highly inefficient to, at least, nearly zero-energy buildings.

Download

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Europe

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook