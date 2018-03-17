David Sanasaryan calls Nikol Pashinyan and Zaruhi Postanjyan to unite

“We will put the disagreements aside and show unity to the people”, addressing the leader of the “Civil Treaty” party Nikol Pashinyan and the leader of the “Yerkir Tsirani” party Zaruhi Postanjyan, said David Sanasaryan at the Liberty Square at the rally organized for commemorating the memory of the “Bread Supplier”. “This is a necessity”, he said and addressed to Nikol Pashinyan, who was participating in the rally as a citizen.

“Let us form a joint agenda. I do not say take part in our rally or us to take in yours”. According to him, people are tired of speeches, they want an action. He appealed to Zaruhi Postanjyan and Nikol Pashinyan because they had announced their desire to fight against the system.

“On one side of the scale is the reproduction of Serzh Sargsyan and the regime, on the other side, the desire to live freely and establish a state”.

“Let us unite, strike on to the same spot, and crack the regime”, said David Sanasaryan. Then the rally marched. The next rally will take place on the next Friday at 18.30 at Liberty Square.

“We hope to hear a call for a joint rally at the next rally”, said David Sanasaryan.

Nelly GRIGORYAN