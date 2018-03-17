‘Current President of Armenia meets future Prime Minister’s qualities most’: Khosrov Harutyunyan

“Shortly after the Republican Party will speak out about its candidate for the Prime Minister”, told a member of the ruling Republican party Khosrov Harutyunyan. According to him, as the parliamentary opposition, presumably, will not agree with the position of the ruling majority, there may be some passionate discussions around the Prime Minister’s post in parliament. “I hope these discussions will be rational too. I will contribute to the holding rational discussions too”, said Khosrov Harutyunyan.

Then he listed the qualities that the Prime Minister’s candidate must meet and said: “I am talking about the qualities of the future Prime Minister, which could most likely be met by the current president”.

Khosrov Harutyunyan added: “Nevertheless, I want to draw public’s attention not to the person, but to the fact of how much responsibility the post of the Prime Minister requires”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN