All Cumhuriyet journalists must be released, says OSCE representative Désir following continued detention of CEO Atalay

“Continuing the detention of Cumhuriyet CEO Akın Atalay, in a trial that has failed to produce proof of wrongdoing by the defendant, is unacceptable and deeply worrying,” OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Désir said today, hours after the seventh hearing concluded in the Cumhuriyet trial in Silivri, outside of Istanbul.

Akın Atalay returned from Germany to Turkey on 11 November 2016, after an arrest warrant was issued against him. He was immediately detained at Istanbul airport and arrested the next day, accused of membership in a terrorist organization. He already spent over 500 days in Silivri’s high security prison for unfounded charges.

“Akın Atalay’s continued imprisonment prolongs the injustice that he and all defendants in the Cumhuriyet trial have been exposed to. I urge Turkey to dismiss all charges against all Cumhuriyet defendants, and engage in restoring freedom of expression and media freedom in the country. My Office continues to stand ready to assist Turkey in this essential endeavour,” Désir said.

Earlier related statements of the Representative can be found at www.osce.org/fom.

The Representative is currently in New York to meet with members of civil society and partner organizations. He also participated in an event on the sidelines of the 62nd session of the Commission on the Status of Women, organized by the Committee to Protect Journalists.