Eduard Sharmazanov: CSTO PA should strictly condemn policy of Azerbaijan

On March 16, the RA NA Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov being on a working visit in Saint Petersburg met with the CSTO PA Secretary-in-charge Pyotr Ryabukhin in Tauride Palace.

The sides highlighted the strengthening of cooperation of the parliaments of the CSTO PA member countries, also touched upon the conflicts existing in the zone of CSTO responsibility. The RA NA Deputy Speaker highlighted the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflicts.

“The deconstructive statements and actions of Azerbaijan’s leadership are condemnable. The CSTO PA should strictly respond to them,” Edaurd Sharmazanov noted.

In his word, the last military exercises of Azerbaijan are carried out by the violation of the international standards.

During the meeting the sides agreed on the inadmissibility of the bellicose rhetoric.

The RA NA deputies Gagik Melikyan, Tatshat Vardapetyan and the Permanent Representative of the RA National Assembly to the IPA CIS Hayk Chilingaryan also took part in the meeting.