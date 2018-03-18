Proposals shall be submitted on creating Armenian-Lebanese investment fund

A Cabinet sitting was held today, chaired by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan. Before proceeding to the agenda, the Prime Minister issued a number of instructions.

The Premier’s first instruction was about the results of his official visit to Lebanon. “Within the framework of my official visit to Lebanon, several meetings were held with the country’s top leadership, businessmen, banking system officials and representatives of the Armenian community. A number of agreements and arrangement have been reached, including on trade and economic cooperation,” Karen Karapetyan said.

In view of the above, the Prime Minister instructed the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economic Development and Investments, Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources, Agriculture, Territorial Administration and Development, and the Executive Director of the Armenian Development Fund to take measures aimed at fulfilling the arrangements reached during the visit in the prescribed timeframes. The Head of Government gave them a month’s time to submit to the Government Staff proposals for activating the work of the Armenian-Lebanese Intergovernmental Commission, preparing the agenda of its upcoming regular session and presenting recommendations for activities aimed at establishing an Armenian-Lebanese investment fund.

The Prime Minister also issued instructions on violations of pension and State benefit seizure procedures and introduction of e-Health. In particular, he instructed the heads of the relevant structures and proposed to the Central Bank Chairman to jointly develop and submit to the Government staff within 2 months proposals on strict observance of the restrictions and other procedures prescribed by the law for seizure of State pensions, benefits and other legitimate payments. Karen Karapetyan told those responsible to discuss the possibility of introducing a set of digital tools and envisaging other solutions.

In the context of full introduction of e-Health facilities, the Prime Minister instructed to provide the necessary conditions within a 15-day period for medical and healthcare organizations operating in the regions to allow for the beneficiaries’ easy access to the Internet and integrate into the e-Health system.

The Executive adopted a resolution on making amendments to a number of government decisions and on merging Armaeronavigation CJSC and Zvartnots Aviation Meteorological Center CJSC. The provision of services on the part of a single entity will make it possible to apply the one-stop shop principle and shape positive and constructive relationships with air carriers. As a result, small aviation will be allowed the necessary preconditions for implementing domestic air transportation.

The meeting approved the water supply and sanitation strategy and a funding plan for 2018-2030. The strategy will help develop the system of water supply and wastewater sector, modernize management systems and improve the whole complex of water supply and wastewater services.