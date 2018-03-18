‘Other more important ways to resolve conflict than increase of observers’ number

“This arrangement will face obstacles from the Azerbaijani side. Its implementation will likely be delayed. Hardly any change will take place regarding this issue during the next two-three months after Ilham Aliyev’s election in April”, referring to the fact that in January, the parties of Karabakh conflict reached an agreement to increase the number of OSCE observers by 6-7 at the Line of Contact, said former Foreign Minister of Artsakh, Armenian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Arman Melikyan in an interview with “Aravot”.

According to him, in any case, the possible increase in the number of observers would not be a solution. At best it will help to fix and extend the status quo. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan will intend to try as soon as possible to begin “returning territories” under its control. Such an agenda does not have serious, positive changes for us. Arman Melikyan believes that there are other ways to resolve the conflict, more important than, for example, the increase of the number of observers: “Unfortunately, the Armenian authorities have no desire to review their approaches regarding this issue”, he said.

Luiza SUKIASYAN