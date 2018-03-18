‘I am sure that not the army, but political and diplomatic negotiations can prevent dangerous developments for Armenia’: Dilbaryan

During expert discussion entitled “Nation-army: from media discourse to public perception” at the Armenian Institute for International and Security Affairs, linguist Narine Dilbaryan said that through the army issues the authorities distract public attention from agenda issues. When someone talks about corruption, tries to prevent it, they say we are a state in a war: “They alter everything to serve the strengthening of the current political system. Meanwhile, we have to prove that the army will not save. Frankly, I am sure that not the army, but political and diplomatic negotiations can prevent dangerous developments for Armenia.

For long in the 21st century, you should not expect that if you are completely armed or dress your children up in military clothes, then you are free from threats. Just the opposite. Here we are also impacted by the totalitarian systems to bring us to militarization, whereas they do not send their children to the army. I have a son too, and I have not changed my citizenship yet, yet, because I hope that something will change. It is really uncomfortable when you do not send your child to the army, but broadcast speeches, their patriotic speeches are so disgusting, that those make you say: no, I am not going to do anything for your army, not for the Armenian army, but yours. That PR, which is actually anti-PR, should be put into order”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN