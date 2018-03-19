Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 14:11 | March 19 2018
Bako Sahakyan visited in Washington St. Mary and Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Churches

On 18 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited in Washington St. Mary and Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Churches, was present at the Divine Liturgies held there, met with a group of representatives of the diocesan councils and the local Armenian community.

Issues related to the development of our republic, the Artsakh-Diaspora ties and some other spheres were raised in a warm and informal atmosphere.

President Sahakyan stressed the significant role of the Washington Armenian Community in the Diaspora, extending gratitude for the constant support rendered to Artsakh.

 

Central Information Department

of the Office of the ARTSAKH REPUBLIC President

