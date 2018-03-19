On 17 March President Bako Sahakyan partook in Washington at a community reception organized in honor of the Artsakh Republic delegation.

In his welcoming speech President Sahakyan stressed that the Armenian community of America had been carrying out great work to develop and deepen the Artsakh-US and Armenian-American relations, cooperation and friendship, adding that with its immediate involvement numerous social, economic, humanitarian programs of strategic importance were realized in Artsakh.

“The Armenian community of America and our American friends are actively involved in the process of the international recognition of Artsakh, introducing our country to the USA and to the world, providing objective information about it. This activity deserves the highest valuation”, underlined in his speech President Sahakyan.

After the speech the President handed in high state awards to a number of organizations and their representatives for services rendered to the Artsakh Republic and consistent support shown to our country.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT