Queue at Russian Embassy’s entrance: a bride in a gown comes to vote

Quite a lot of people had gathered at the entrance of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Armenia. Yesterday marked the elections of Russia’s president. A polling station operated in the Russian Embassy in Armenia, where the citizens of that country could vote.

Photographs and video records showing the queue at the entrance of the Russian Embassy were spread on “Facebook” social network.

One of the users, Garegin Miskaryan published a photograph, writing: “Dear fellow Armenians, today we see real patriots, real fatherland-lovers, devotees to the Russian nation, a large number of our Armenian friends having a high civic consciousness. They are citizens of the Russian Federation of Armenian descent, having received a Russian passport, renouncing the citizenship of the Republic of Armenia inasmuch as the Constitution of the Russian Federation banns dual citizenship.”

As reported by “Sputnik Armenia”, a young girl in a wedding gown attended the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Yerevan to vote.

“It is an important day for me. The future of the Russian Federation is being decided now,” told the bride, Arusyak Olkinyan, who participated in the voting.

Nelly BABAYAN

Photo credit: Garegin Miskaryan “Facebook” profile