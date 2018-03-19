‘Lie and fraud’: Hayk Nahapetyan’s response to Jirayr Sefilian’s accusation

Military-political analyst, Hayk Nahapetyan explained the statement given by the leader of the “Founding Parliament” opposition movement, commander of Shushi special battalion Jirayr Sefilian, who is accused of keeping illegal weapons and the attempt of occupying Police Patrol Regiment. The latter accused Hayk Nahapetyan, who was an intermediary back then, of threatening him to cease his political activity otherwise Russians would kill him.

Hayk Nahapetyan mentioned that first and foremost, he and Jirayr Sefilian were acquaintances and friends back then. He qualified Serfilyan’s words as a lie and fraud in the court. Then he told: “Jirayr Sefilian was leading an initiative – “100th Anniversary Without the Regime”, which was functioning quite actively from 2014 to 2015. As an expert, I have estimated the regional events, well-known events in Ukraine encompassed, as an armed revolution. At that time the customers and the organizers of the colorful revolution, in concert with their methodology and toolset, had chosen a “sacral victim”. The latter was the famous Armenian young man killed during the known events in Maydan and afterwards – those 100 victims who were named “Heavenly 100” after the events. At that time and now more evidently, it is clear to me that the individuals having taken the power by an armed revolution have participated in the killings of those people in person. From 2014 to 2015, when analyzing Jirayr Sefilian’s political activity I recorded that the factual realization of the “sacral victim” is within the methodologies of the colorful revolutions conducted by the respective Western power centers for sure. If in Armenia suchlike process was started, then one of the possible victims might have been Jirayr Sefilian, taking into consideration that the Diaspora is familiar with him, he has a great input in Artsakh War, he cares for the Republic of Armenia and carries out a political activity aimed at making Armenia a dignified country. Consequently, it was not excluded that if a colorful revolution took place in the Republic of Armenia, Jirayr Sefilian would become the “sacral victim”. This was my point 3 years ago, which is being represented in a distorted way.”

As regards Jirayr Sefilian’s statement implying that Hayk Nahapetyan has acted as an intermediary for threatening, the latter responded: “It is not logical to say such thing. If I had anything to tell him about that issue, I would have told him in person and not through an intermediary.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN