Karen Karapetyan familiarized with ostrich-breeding, pistachio orchards and winemaking programs in Armavir Marz

During his March 17 trip to Armavir Marz of Armenia, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan got acquainted with a number of investment programs underway in the region. The Prime Minister first visited an ostrich-breeding farm in Pshatavan community.

The Head of Government was told that owing to investments made since 2008, the number of ostrich has reached 500 at the farm. The production of basturma, sujukh and ghaurma started late last year. At this point, the end products are only sold on the Armenian market, but steps are being taken to arrange their export abroad.

Welcoming the development of ostrich-breeding in Armenia, Karen Karapetyan suggested cooperating with the Business Armenia Foundation (Armenian Development Fund) to promote the exports.

The Premier next visited Artamed community, where Iranian-Armenian investors are implementing a large-scale pistachio gardening project. Karen Karapetyan was informed that a 590-hectare-wide pistachio garden with a drip irrigation system will be established in Armavir Marz under a USD 10 million-worth investment program. Seedling processing activities have already started. The whole range of the output will be exported to different markets.

Karen Karapetyan stressed that the Government is prepared to make use of its toolkits in order to assist the company with their investment program and the projected exports.

The Premier’s next port of call was Voskeni Wines Company in Sardarapat community, where he was introduced to the winery’s ongoing activities and future plans. The production is based on modern equipment imported from Germany. Grape purveyance contracts have been signed not only with the local entities, but also with farmers from Vayots Dzor Marz. Voskeni Wines is going to expand the use of the drip irrigation system. Exports shall be enhanced as the range of wines expands. The output is currently marketed in Armenia, Russia and the Netherlands. Steps are being taken to master new European markets.