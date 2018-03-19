Precipitation predictet

In the Republic

In the daytime of March 19, on 20, on 22, on 23 no precipitation is predicted. In the daytime of 21, at late evening on 24 mostly in regions precipitation is predicted.

South-west wind speed is 3-8 m/s, on 23-24 in separate places wind speed may exceed up by 25-30 m/s. The air temperature on March 23-24 will go up by 5-6 degrees.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of March 19, on 20-23 no precipitation is predicted. In the daytime of 21, at late evening on 24 precipitation is predicted. On 23-24 wind speed may exceed up by 18/23 degrees.