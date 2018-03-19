Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:33 | March 19 2018
Armenian traces in Florence

Our fellow Armenian, Vigen Avetis has many sculptures in Italy. His statue “The Mother of Armenia” stands at the entrance of one of the churches in Florence. It is dedicated to the centennial of the Armenian Genocide. The Italians often approach this statue, which is the embodiment of kindness and gentleness, and read the Italian records on the pedestal. The majority perceives “The Mother of Armenia” as an Armenian Saint Mary.      

Assuredly Vigen Avetis is the ambassador of our people in Italy, inasmuch as his works of art speak louder than any textbook of history.

Photo credit: GOHAR HAKOBYAN

 

