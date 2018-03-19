Turkish intellectual: ‘Armenia no longer in Turkish administration’s agenda’: Ermenihaber.am

Turkish intellectual Jandan Badem, famous for his oppositional viewpoints, has commented on the nullification of Armenian-Turkish protocols by Armenia and the succeeding evolvements in an interview with Ermenihaber.am.

When speaking about the perspective of the relations between the two countries after the nullification of the protocols, Badem has highlighted that the ruling “Justice and Development Party” of Turkey (AKP) does not feel the need of settling the relations with Armenia. “AKP authorities, hiding their true face, have lied to the European Union and the Liberals. It seems the governments of Greece and Armenia, who regard Kemalism as their enemy, cherished fair expectations from Islamists. The result was disappointing for all. Let us notice that the ultimate result of any Islamist movement has always been the dictatorship. Now, when the Islamist Fascism has chanted all institutions, a necessity of settling the relations is felt neither with Liberals and Alevis and nor with Kurds and Armenia. However, when appeared in difficult situations, the dictatorship is possible to veil its true identity again.”

Asked whether the cooperation of AKP and “Nationalist Movement Party” (MHP), which is considered to be the political wing of “Grey Wolves” terrorist organization, has left an influence on AKP’s policy towards the Zurich protocols, Badem mentioned: “Yes, the cooperation has had an influence, but not essentially. In Turkey the Islamists are nationalist, and the nationalists are Islamists. There is no essential difference between them.”

Referring to the statement implying that Turkey has not responded to the nullification of the protocols until now, Badem said: “Armenia is no longer in Turkish administration’s agenda. And will not be until at least the elections.”

Let us remind you that on March 1 the President of the Republic of Armenia nullified Armenian-Turkish protocols during the session of the Security Council. Despite the heated response of the Turkish media, no announcement has been made relative to Armenia’s step by the official Ankara yet. Armenian-Turkish protocols were signed in Zurich on October 10, 2009. They should have been ratified by the Parliaments of the two countries within a “reasonable time-frame”. However, Turkey was prolonging the deadlines of ratification for a long time. Moreover, it was setting preconditions. In the result, the President of Armenia recalled the protocols from the Parliament and annulled them on March 1, 2018.

Source: Ermenihaber.am