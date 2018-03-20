Putin’s Russia – a reality

The Russians have elected Putin. I think no one doubts it. It is true that there are territories in that country – particularly the Republics of Caucasus, where elections are not held for more than 20 years, as they were “usually”. However, its overall picture does not change: the majority of the Russian citizens like Putin. For those people their own welfare and freedom are less of importance, than the feeling of pride for the fatherland. What makes them proud? Firstly, with the military strength of their country, it has powerful weapons, can resist the “enemies” at any time and their leader will send those “enemies” to hell if necessary. And the “enemies”, according to the majority of Russians, are many – “wealthy Americans deprived of spiritual values” above all. These stereotypes are not induced by Putin or his propagation machine. They have been developed throughout centuries. Separate reformers have tried to break them during that time, but eventually were cursed by the Russians. Putin is the embodiment of the “besieged fortress” mentality, the figure of the “strong hand” which the majority of Russians worships. Besides all that, he has “returned” Crimea (as they think) to Russia.

Subsequently, Vladimir Putin had been elected fairly and enjoys the trust of the majority of citizens in his country. This kind of country Russia is, and, even if I or any other person writes about it in Armenia, that country will not change. It will not become a modern, technologically and economically developed state. Nevertheless, it does not mean that Russia should not be our friend. We should find a correspondence of interests in the relations with any state. In case of Armenia and Russia they are manifold. The similarities are a lot also with Iran, which does not mean that all Armenians should like the political regime of that country.

Putin will be the President of the Russian Federation for 6 more years and this fact should be simply accepted as a reality, and people should refrain from extremisms both like overjoy and curses. I want Armenia to build its state on other values, but I want us to develop our economic and military cooperation with Russia as well. Yes, the Russians develop the same relations with our adversary alike, but we should not get offended by that, it is their business.

It is another question that it would be desirable for Russia’s political influence to weaken in our country. But I find it depends on us more than on Russians.

ARAM ABRAHAMYAN