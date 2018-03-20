Samvel Farmanyan: Serzh Sargsyan has no pretension: real political situation in place

MP from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, Samvel Farmanyan does not consider the expression “has broken his promise” appropriate. The journalists asked the MP about President Serzh Sargsyan’s interview given yesterday, which referred to the issue of whether he would become the PM or not.

One of the journalists noticed that the President breaks his promise given back then, implying he would not claim for the presidential or the PM’s position. “The President of the Republic has stated in his speech clearly. I have had an opportunity of reflecting on it, one should be honest when citing and present the speech as a whole, for the pretext to be transmitted correctly. The President has implied the pretenses. And the President re-confirmed yesterday as well – as regards pretensions, yes, there are none, but a real political situation is in place,” explained Samvel Farmanyan.

The MP reminds that the right to nominate a candidate for the PM’s position in the parliamentary system belongs to the Republican Party of Armenia. He says the discussions continue, each of them has his/her opinion: many of them find that Serzh Sargsyan’s nomination as a candidate is favorable.

“Civil Agreement” party, led by Nikol Pashinyan, has decided to fight against Serzh Sargsyan’s prime-ministership on the street. This does not make Samvel Farmanyan feel concerned until the events do not overflow the constitutional frameworks.

Nelly GRIGORYAN