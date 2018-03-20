Parties free in their actions until ‘Yelq’ makes final decision

“Yelq” faction convened a meeting to discuss the issue whether they should organize a street fighting or not.

Talking to reporters after the session, the head of the faction Nikol Pashinyan said that the discussions will continue, since they have not come to a common agreement, but have reached another remarkable agreement: each party is free in their actions until the bloc makes a final decision.

Pashinyan said: “We have decided that each party in this situation can have ideas and decisions about their activities, which do not correspond to ones of their colleagues and can implement those decisions. Second, there is the next session of the National Assembly going to be held. The “Yelq” faction will continue to operate on its parliamentary platform and we will continue our discussions. If I said that the parties do not make any decisions as there is a bloc format discussion, now the continuation of the bloc discussions is not an obstacle for the parties to make a decision for themselves separately, which does not mean that bloc discussions are not going on”.

Journalists clarified whether Pashinyan will go out to the square on April 3 as he had informed the municipality. Pashinyan replied that they have no decision to act in Liberty Square during those days if so, they will announce it. In response to the question whether it is not a dissidence, Pashinyan said it is not.

Edmon Marukyan also participated in the faction session. He told journalists that they stick to their opinion that people should not be led to disappointment.

Pashinyan explained: “The parties have their approaches and ideas. There are fundamental overlaps and there are differences, that are important and in some ways may be fundamental. Not to lose time and stop discussions, we have come to this conclusion”.

In response to the question whether what was the sense of continuing discussions if they decided that separate parties are free in their actions, and one may decide to leave, another may stay in the parliament, Pashinyan said that the discussions will continue, and perhaps new suggestions will be made. He said that the Civil Treaty also provided several options for the roadmap and it is not that their partners do not have their action plans.

Pashinyan assured that their disagreement is not related to going out to a street fight or not: “In all the scenarios of the debate, the option to go to the street was present and differences were related to its configurations. Going out to the street is present in all roadmaps”.

We asked Nikol Pashinyan whether this is not the cornerstone of the “Yelq” split. Pashinyan responded briefly and confidently: “No”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN