Rocki on Serzh Sargsyan’s PM position

Serzh Sargsyan’s second-term office is over since April 9. The opposition fears President Serzh Sargsyan will try to keep his power by taking the PM’s position. Is this not a reason for concerns about a European state? Will Armenia be viewed as a reliable and a democratic state in that case? The preceding questions were given to the President of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the European Integration of the Senate of Poland, Marek Rocki. He replied: “Any country has a right to construct its political field by itself and uniquely. It is often the same everywhere, if root changes are made, they are being heatedly discussed, naturally. If the current governance model does not justify the citizens’ expectations, you will have to change it the next time.”

He finds, “the main factor of democracy implies that the citizens should be able to represent their will, and the political actors should simply fulfill their expectations. We spoke about those transformations during the working discussions as well.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN