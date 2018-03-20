Armenia’s Defense Ministry releases armed forces development 7-year program

Armenia’s defense ministry released the Armed Forces development 7-year program which is on the ministry’s website.

The 18-page document is titled “2018-2024 Modernization Program of the Armenian Armed Forces”.

“The complex efforts planned by the Modernization Program will ensure the confident entry of the Armed Forces to the fourth decade of establishment as the main guarantor of the national security of Armenia. This guarantor will serve as a restraining factor for possible adversaries, a reliable source for the implementation of “Nation-Army” concept and a platform for conducting an effective international partnership”, stated in the document.