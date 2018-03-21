Gevorg Kostanyan: Who else if not Serzh Sargsyan?

“This is the point, the President of the country is the President of all the people and the President of the country will use the potential of the whole youth to direct it towards the welfare of the country – he does not put difference between political belonging and orientation,” said MP from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, Gevorg Kostanyan, replying to the question on Serzh Sargsyan’s latest interview.

Let us remind you that Serzh Sargsyan spoke about preparing leaders in the interview. “I think it also implied that our distinguished colleagues Nikol Pashinyan, Edmon Marukyan, Zeynalyan Artak among them, all people – even the opposition, the boys and women fighting for the welfare of this country and devoted to it will be used. Their potential will be applied for the welfare and the development of the country. That is, it refers to all people, regardless of their political or other orientation,” explained Gevorg Kostanyan.

Asked why Serzh Sargsyan is going to undertake the role of educating leaders, Gevorg Kostanyan answered: “Who else should have called on a suchlike thing? Who else should have made that suggestion if not him.”

