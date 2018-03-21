Screening of a film dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh Movement held in Brussels

On March 16, the screening of the documentary film “We Are Our Mountains”, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh Movement, was held in the “Hay Doun” Armenian Cultural Centre in Brussels. The event was organized with the support of the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh and the Armenian House Center.

The film that had been previously shown in a number of French cities in the frameworks of the ‘Days of Artsakh in France’ Festival, was presented to the audience by its author, French-Armenian film director Arno Khayajanyan.

Diplomats of the Republic of Armenia and representatives of the Armenian community of Belgium were present at the event.