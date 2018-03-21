Turkish MP of Armenian descent raises ‘Yeva’ film banning issue in Turkey’s Parliament

Selina Dogan, elected as a Member of Turkish Parliament from opposition party – “Republican People’s Party” (CHP), has raised the issue of banning the display of “Yeva” film shot by Iranian-Armenian director, Anahit Abad, in the Turkish Parliament. Dogan has presented a written request addressed to the Turkish Minister of Interior, Suleyman Soylu, on the reasons of banning the display of the film to the leadership of the Parliament. Armenian MP has highlighted that “Yeva” was to be displayed in the frameworks of “Filmmor” international film festival in Istanbul, but the display was banned at the request of another country. Dogan has addressed the following questions to the Minister: “Has the film been studied by your Ministry? If yes, then which episodes comprise elements which can serve as a ground for banning? If such grounds exist, then which Articles of the present Constitution do they violate?”

Dogan has also added that the prohibition of a film picturing nothing but a woman’s personal drama, as well as corresponding to the film festival’s topic can be viewed as an answer to the question why Turkey lags behind the international standards in the fields of science, art, and sports.

Let us remind you that the film tells about a woman who escapes from her ex-husband residing in Iran and finds a shelter in one of Artsakh villages. The display of the film was initially envisaged on March 17, however, a few hours before the display the Governorate of Istanbul informed the organizers about the Ministry of Interior’s prohibition with a special reference letter.

The organizer of the film festival, Melek Ozman announced that the film was banned in the result of the active interference of Azerbaijan’s leadership.

Source: Milliyet.com.tr