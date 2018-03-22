Armenian Queen in Florence famous Uffizi Gallery 

Uffizi Gallery in Florence, one of the most beautiful cities in Italy, possesses the world’s richest collection of Italian paintings. You can admire the masterpieces of Botticelli, Leonardo da Vinci, Raphael, Titian and others in Uffizi.

Uffizi Gallery is among the most visited museums in Italy, after the Vatican, there are always long queues at the entrance.They say, being in Florence and not visiting Uffizi is the same as you have not been in Florence.

The Baroque portrait of the Italian painter Mario Balassi “Portrait of the Armenian Queen”, is also in Uffizi, which was painted in 1660.

Art critics initially thought that Catherine Medici was painted in the painting, according to some other opinions, the blonde woman of the picture is Princess Mantova Margarita Gonzaga. Later it turned out that the “Armenian Queen” was just an imaginary character.

Balassi is a Florentine artist, who has mainly painted portraits of famous people.

Gohar HAKOBYAN