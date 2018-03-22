‘Murders or murderers of Armenians are glorified in Azerbaijan first and foremost, which is typical of a Nazi state’: Larisa Alaverdyan

The executive director of “Against Legal Arbitrariness” NGO, Larisa Alaverdyan finds that Azerbaijan continues indulging into a total authoritarianism. “Baku’s policy has exceeded the limits of authoritarianism. One of its pillars is Armenophobia. This is Baku’s state policy which comes about during military actions exceeding even the basic rules of the war,” explained Larisa Alaverdyan.

She brought Azerbaijan’s behavior parallel with Nazi policy: “In Azerbaijan murders or simply the murderers of Armenians are first and foremost glorified, which is typical of a Nazi state.”

Referring to the video clip of an Azerbaijani teacher’s lesson teaching Armenophobia in an Azerbaijani kindergarten, the speaker continued: “We should comply our policy with this aggressive misanthropic policy and take all this seriously.”

As stated by Mrs. Alaverdyan, April War did not receive a respective response alike: “Armenia did not apply to the Security Council of the United Nations.”

Let us remind you that weeks ago a video record was spread through the internet showing how the children in Azerbaijani kindergarten are taught that Armenians are their enemies.

The Office of the Ombudsman of Artsakh published a video clip in response to the aforementioned, where the children of Stepanakert name cartoon heroes as their enemies, in the end referring to the Azeri boy who was considering Armenians as his enemy, saying: “Yunis, you are not my enemy, I am not your enemy either.”

Arpine SIMONYAN