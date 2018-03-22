Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:08 | March 22 2018
Bako Sahakyan partook in Beirut at the meeting with the Lebanese Armenian business community

On 21 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan partook in Beirut at the meeting with the Lebanese Armenian business community initiated by the Artsakh Roots Investment (ARI) organization.

The meeting addressed issues related to the realization of diverse programs in Artsakh.

President Sahakyan presented the “Vachagan Barepasht” medal to the ARI organization for its contribution in the development of the Artsakh Republic.

The Head of the State underlined the demand for engaging the Lebanese Armenian entrepreneurial potential in the development of Artsakh, expressing confidence that such involvement would be enlarged on a consistent basis.

 

